‘Game of Thrones’: Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Make Serious Pact About TV Show

Millions of fans are tuning in for the final season of Game of Thrones, and Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline are no exception. But since the show airs on Sunday nights, the same night Bryan is serving as a judge on American Idol, the couple made a serious pact about watching the intense episodes together.

“My wife and I – and I’m sure a lot of couples out there do – [we’ve made] it a weekly deal where you go watch it together,” Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ve been out here on Sundays, so every week she’s like, ‘Don’t you TV cheat on me!’ And I’m like, ‘I would never TV cheat [on you] with Game of Thrones!’”

Bryan isn’t the only Idol judge addicted to the show. While Lionel Richie has very little interest, Katy Perry is also a big fan, thanks to her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom.

“I literally just hopped in on this last season. Like, literally, no context, Orlando is like, ‘I wanna watch it,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, let’s watch it!’” Perry said. “I have no idea what I’m watching, but I’m watching it!”

Bryan will join Carrie Underwood in performing for the season finale of American Idol. Bryan will perform his current single, “Knockin’ Boots,” as well as a song with finalist Kaye Booth. Although the show, which was just renewed for its third season on ABC, is exhausting, it’s also been rewarding for Bryan.

“It’s always about the contestants,” Bryan explained. “That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent. I mean, we have so many 15, 16, 17-year-olds that are unbelievable, and watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that. So, we’re loving it.

“We love the role – me and Katie and Lionel and Ryan – we’re having a great time doing this,” he continued. “If we weren’t having a good time, it would change the whole dynamic. To be able to facilitate these kids’ dreams is very special.”

Both American Idol and Game of Thrones will air their finale on Sunday, May 19. Bryan will head to Oklahoma to perform at Blake Shelton‘s new venue, The Doghouse, as part of his Ole Red bar and restaurant, on May 23. Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston, kicks off on May 31.

