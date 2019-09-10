Florida Georgia Line on Upcoming Inaugural FGL Fest: ‘We’re All Jacked’

Florida Georgia Line will soon host their inaugural FGL Fest on Sept. 7, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the night before the Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line NASCAR race. The event was supposed to occur last year before the weather interrupted those plans, which makes this year that much more meaningful for both Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

“Well number one, we got rained out last year, so there’s just a big build-up of us doing the first annual, anyway,” Kelley shared with his record label. “So we’re all jacked. We feel like it’s gonna be even better than it could’ve been. We’ve had a lot of time to plan and we really feel like the whole NASCAR industry and the fan base is pretty much the same as what we see every night, and we know it is. So we love partnering with them and it’s just gonna be a really cool weekend full of music, full of racing.

“I grew up in Daytona going to the 500 year after year after year,” he continued. “Tyler loves racing dirt bikes, so it’s right in line with who we are, what we love and we always love just kind of trailblazing a new road for us. And it’s kind of our first festival getting to control who’s playing with us. We [have] Nelly, Blanco Brown, we just added him. He’s got a big ‘ol hit running up radio right now. Dan + Shay, who have been on tour with us all year, so we know it’s gonna be something the fans are gonna wanna show up and show out and have a good time.”

The FGL Fest lineup also includes Mitchell Tenpenny and Canaan Smith, the latter who they just signed to their own Round Here Records.

“The label started with a passion to create music and to make records,” Hubbard told Billboard. “It happened organically [as] we continued to find the artists and friends that we love, believe in and thought had a gift and talent that we wanted to try to nurture. It turned into something that we are really excited about. [We’re] trying to do some trailblazing in this record label space.”

Florida Georgia Line is currently on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, although Hubbard hopes his upcoming son, Luca Reed, due any day, arrives on one of the days he is off the road. Find details about the FGL Fest by visiting the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Polk