Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Commit to Working out Together as a Couple

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are two very busy people. With Hubbard’s music career, not to mention his other business ventures, and Hayley the proud mom of 1-year-old Olivia and baby Luca, finding time to be together can be a challenge. But recently the two found a way to spend quality time together as a couple, while getting in better shape at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Oct 22, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

“We’re always trying to find activities to do as a couple besides our usual, going on walks and yoga (which we still love), but I’m not really one for hopping on a dirt bike, and I’d much rather be home with kiddos or doing something with girlfriends rather than golfing,” Hayley posted on Instagram. “So last week we started working out with a trainer together twice a week. This is us happy about having an activity to do together, setting goals together, transforming our health, and moving together.

“We’ve already seen improvements in our mood, our connection with one another, and bodies,” she added. “Anyways, if you’re looking for an activity like we were, this is such a fun one! And very doable.”

Although Hayley didn’t say exactly who their trainer was, they are likely working out with celebrity trainer, Erin Oprea, since she commented on their photo.

“You guys a killing it!!!!!” Oprea posted. “So fun when couples train together.”

Hubbard recently posted about the importance of meditation as well, which he is already instilling in his daughter.

“Teaching Liv how to meditate, or ‘mommytate’ as she says.,” Hubbard posted alongside a photo of himself with both of his children. “Figured it was a good way to get maybe 5 seconds of peace and quiet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Oct 20, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

Florida Georgia Line will head to Las Vegas next month for a short Vegas residency. They have no dates scheduled for 2020, at least so far, until April, when they will join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification 2020 Tour. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

The duo is nominated for one CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they share with Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne, Maddie & Tae and Brooks & Dunn. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz