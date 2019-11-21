Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Olivia’s Bedtime Prayers

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard just shared an adorable new video of his oldest child, 1-year-old daughter Olivia, saying her bedtime prayers. While she prays, with her hands folded and her eyes closed, she takes time to thank God for several people, including two of the characters from Frozen.

“Dear God, thank you for today,” Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, began with Olivia trying to repeat what her mother said. “Thank you for our family, and thank you for keeping daddy safe.”

“Baby,” Olivia interjected.

“And baby,” continued Hayley. “And BK.”

“Elsa and Anna!” Olivia said. “And Daddy’s friend.”

Hubbard posted about the video, admitting he wasn’t sure what his daughter was talking about in part of her sweet prayer.

“Liv keeps us on our toes and keeps us laughing nonstop. Not sure who ‘daddy’s friend’ is but I need Liv to be a little more specific when saying prayers with mommy.”

Hubbard is proud of the toddler, especially since she has adjusted to becoming a big sister, with the arrival of her little brother, Luca, earlier this year.

“She’s extremely smart,” Hubbard previously bragged. “It’s hilarious. She copies a lot of things we do and if you ask her to do something, she can pretty much do it. She’s getting to a real fun age. With the yoga stuff, that came pretty early. It’s just been really wild to see, and I guess she’s watched Hayley do it and me do it a little bit and just kind of picked up on it.

“It’s just wild to see what they pick up on and how they can soak everything up like a sponge at this early age,” he said.

Going from a family of three to a family of four was an adjustment for everyone, including the proud parents.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”

“We’re just adjusting well and really enjoying it,” he added.

Florida Georgia Line is back in the studio and working on new music. Updates will be posted on their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Kane