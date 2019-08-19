Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Gives Update on Wife Hayley’s Pregnancy on Her Due Date

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are ready to meet their second child, son Luca Reed, who is taking his time showing up. After Hayley asked for prayers that Hubbard would make it back from their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour in time for their son’s arrival, the singer shared on his Instagram Story that he was home, but there was still no baby.

“Well just in case anybody was concerned, I made it home last night,” Hubbard said, while seated at the table with Hayley eating breakfast. “We had a full weekend of shows, and there’s no baby Luca yet, so we are now hanging and waiting for the baby to show up, but it feels good to be home.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hayley also shared another photo from her maternity shoot, this time with both of them holding their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, who will soon graduate to big sister status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Aug 17, 2019 at 1:53pm PDT

“You are so loved, little Liv,” Hayley wrote. (You too @tylerhubbard) [photo credit]: @lolamelani”

In another Instagram post, where Hayley shared another photo from her maternity shoot, she admitted she was ready to meet Luca, although she would in some ways miss being pregnant.

“As much as I complain (to Tyler) about the discomforts of pregnancy, I’m really going to miss this belly,” Hayley said in the lengthy post. “I go back and forth every day with my body, ‘Ugh I’m so over this,’ to ‘I love being pregnant!’ Pregnancy can be hard, HUMBLING, and uncomfortable, but oh-so-BEAUTIFUL in so many ways! The mere miracle of creating and growing and carrying (and birthing!) a human still blows my mind!

“Having grown up with body image issues, I’ve had to consciously affirm myself throughout this journey of my evolving body, and remind myself daily that my body is doing a beautiful thing, that I am strong, my imperfections are beautiful, and it’s only temporary, and it’s so worth it!!” she continued. “Let’s all do ourselves a favor, girls, and remember how beautiful we are (pregnant or not), and celebrate our imperfections And everyone else’s imperfections. Feeling grateful for this blessing of a belly and the miracle of pregnancy!! [praying emoji] [photo credit] @lolamelani”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:33am PDT

Hayley’s due date is Monday, Aug. 19. FGL’s next scheduled show is on Thursday, Aug. 22 in Clarkston, Michigan.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Leon Bennett