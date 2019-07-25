Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Gets Sweet Kisses From Olivia Backstage

Florida Georgia Line is currently on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, with Tyler Hubbard‘s wife, Hayley Hubbard, and their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, joining the duo on the road. While it might have been past her bedtime, Olivia couldn’t resist giving her father a kiss before he returned to stage for the encore, which Hayley shared on social media.



“Side stage kisses before encore,” Hayley posted on Instagram. “Heart was literally melting watching her watch the guys on stage and trying to run out and see dada.”

The Hubbards will soon welcome their second child, son Luca Reed, into the world next month.

“We liked the name Luca, thought it was kind of American but kind of cultured as well,” Hubbard explained. “And also it means bringer of light. So we kind of thought that was cool. And the middle name Reed is my middle name, so we just want to carry that over. [We] thought it kind of had a little ring to it, Luca Reed. I can’t take a lot of credit. My wife’s the one that came up with all that, but I definitely agree and think it’s a cool name.”

Hubbard has yet to divulge how he will take time off of the road for Luca’s birth, but he does reveal he plans to tour with his family.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” Hubbard previously stated. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

The family also travels with a nanny, and may need to add another bunk for a second one after the birth of Hubbard’s son.

“We have a lot of great help. We have a nanny who’s really, really amazing and helpful,” said the singer. “I think that the key to life is really surrounding yourself with a good team and good people that you trust and people that can really help this crazy life that we do live kind of flow as seamless as possible. So we’re excited. We feel good about it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/hayley_hubbard