Watch Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Sing ‘Jesus Loves Me’ to Daughter Olivia

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are waiting any day for the arrival of their son, Luca. In the meantime, the couple is soaking up as much time as they can with their 1-year-old daughter, Olivia, before she graduates from being an only child to a big sister. Hubbard recently enjoyed some time with his little girl, serenading her by singing “Jesus Loves Me” on the guitar, which was thankfully captured on video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Aug 14, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

“Yes, Jesus loves us,” Hayley captioned the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hayley is due on Aug. 19, with her husband praising his wife for how well she is handling her pregnancy, even as she approaches her due date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

“Beauty in its purest form and a level of love I never knew existed,” Hubbard captioned a photo of Hayley and Olivia.

The Hubbards are also trying to get Olivia ready to have a sibling, even though the 1-year-old likely doesn’t fully grasp the concept, at least not yet.

“We just try to talk about him a lot and kind of point out the fact that your baby brother’s in mom’s tummy right now and he’s gonna be out soon, and just kind of talk to her in childlike phrases,” Hubbard disclosed. “We feel like it’s pretty important and hopefully she can kind of know what to expect a little bit. I think she knows what’s going on, so we’ll see how the transition goes.”

Their new son’s full name will be Luca Reed, which Hubbard says was largely Hayley’s idea.

“We liked the name Luca, thought it was kind of American but kind of cultured as well,” Hubbard said. “And also it means bringer of light. So we kind of thought that was cool. And the middle name Reed is my middle name, so we just want to carry that over. [We] thought it kind of had a little ring to it, Luca Reed. I can’t take a lot of credit. My wife’s the one that came up with all that, but I definitely agree and think it’s a cool name.”

No word yet what Hubbard will do if Luca arrives while he is on the road. FGL is currently out on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran