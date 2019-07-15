Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shows off Dance Moves With Daughter Olivia

Florida Georgia Line is currently on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, where Tyler Hubbard is joined by his wife, Hayley and daughter Olivia. While Olivia is only 1-year-old, she is already showing off some impressive dance moves, with her father shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Jul 13, 2019 at 7:36am PDT

“We love our bus dance parties,” Hubbard wrote. “Pretty sure it won’t be long and we’re gonna have to find a better dance teacher…. for the both of us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hubbard and Hayley will welcome their second child, son Luca, next month, where Hubbard will get used to traveling with two children instead of one.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” Hubbard said. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

The Hubbards also make room on the road for their nanny, a decision Hayley proudly defends.

“Whether it’s having a nanny, babysitter, family member or friend that helps make your parenting life easier, I believe it’s one of the best things you can do for yourself, your marriage, and your child if you can,” Hayley shared on Instagram. “Although I do wear many hats in our household, there’s no possible way for me to wear all the hats and still be on the road with Tyler and be present when we’re home. I’m sharing this so that people know Tyler and I have a lot of help around our household and a nanny to help make our world go round, but mostly so we can be the best possible versions of ourselves for each other that we can.

“Not only does our nanny make it possible for us to have husband and wife time, date nights, etc, but she also teaches me SO much that I wouldn’t know otherwise being a new mom,” she continued. “Her being here allows me to have me time and get the things done that I need to so that when I’m with Liv, I can be present. #ittakesavillage”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mindy Small