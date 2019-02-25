Florida Georgia Line Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter, Olivia, Takes First Steps at ‘Ellen Show’

Thursday, Feb. 21, was a big day for Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, and not just because they found out that their next child will be a boy! Hayley also revealed that their 14-month-old daughter Olivia, took her first steps while on the set of The Ellen Show.

“First official steps at [The Ellen Show] yesterday,” Hayley shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the standing toddler. “She still seems to think crawling is her best mode of operation though.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hubbards announced at the a pre-show ahead of the Grammy Awards that the couple would be welcoming their second child later this year. Later, the singer reflected on the news that they would soon be a family of four.

“The Hubbard family is growing,” Hubbard said. “We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y’all think…. boy or girl?”

Hubbard and Hayley initially planned on finding out the gender of their baby on Friday, before show host Ellen DeGeneres had other ideas. While the duo, including Brian Kelley, was on the show, discussing their latest Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album, DeGeneres revealed that she had the results of the gender test.

With the wives joining the guys on stage, DeGeneres had a big red button in the middle of a table, which Kelley and DeGeneres pressed to reveal blue confetti, indicating Olivia was going to have a little brother!

Hubbard and Hayley initially thought Olivia was a boy, until they found out the test they used was incorrect, which is why they chose to use an official blood test this time to determine if they were having a son or a daughter.

“We actually, we got a real blood test this time, not the at home thing that was recommended to us,” Hubbard previously recalled. “And the results came back and our nanny actually knows what we’re having and we don’t know yet. So I think we will do some kind of reveal or surprise at some point, but I don’t know what we’re gonna do. But it better hurry up and get here, cause I’m pretty anxious.”

Hayley is due in August, while Florida Georgia Line will be on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. Find dates at their official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mindy Small