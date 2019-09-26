Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Celebrates National Daughters Day With Sweet Photo of Olivia

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard celebrated National Daughters Day, held Sept. 25 with a sweet photo of his 1-year-old daughter Olivia. The picture shows his toddler walking out on stage in the middle of the crowd, wearing headphones to muffle the noise, while holding her father’s hand.

“This little girl lights up my world,” Hubbard wrote, using the hashtag, “National Daughter Day.”

Olivia isn’t the only child the proud dad recently showed off. Earlier this week, the 32-year-old posted a photo of his 1-month-old son, Luca, joking about the infant’s appearance.

“Is this me at 90?” he quipped alongside the post.

Hubbard and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, are celebrating the things they are thankful for, including their wives and families, in their current single, “Blessings.”

“That song was started in January 2016 in St. John island,” Kelley explained. “Me and some buddies and my wife and some friends we were there for about five weeks and kind of got the chorus going. And then we got back to Nashville in February and gave Tom [Douglas] a call, had him over to the Treehouse with us, and got to work on finishing the song. And, [it’s] just an attitude of gratitude. Always count your blessings, always be thankful, even to wake up.

“No matter how bad your day is, no matter whatever happens, you got to wake up that day and that’s the big deal,” he continued. “We’re super thankful for all the blessings – our families and the fact that we get to create for a living and touch a lot of people’s lives and provide jobs, and just feel extremely fulfilled. So it’s just a good reminder, always count your blessings.”

Florida Georgia Line will wrap up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour this weekend, and will then have some time off, outside of a four-show residency in Las Vegas, until next year, when they join Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification 2020 Tour with Old Dominion. No word yet if FGL will launch their own tour in 2020, prior to Chesney’s tour, which kicks off in April.

Find a list of all of Florida Georgia Line‘s tour dates, and download or stream “Blessings,” by visiting their website.

