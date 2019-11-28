Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Doesn’t Need Turkey at Thanksgiving

When Tyler Hubbard sits down at the Thanksgiving table this year, he has many things to be thankful for, including his wife Hayley Hubbard and their two children, Olivia and Luca. But Hubbard will also be thankful for his favorite dish on the holiday, which definitely isn’t the turkey.

“I always go to Alabama,” Hubbard shared with his record label. “Besides my mom and sister, that’s where the rest of my family is, so we always go to Alabama, and always have growing up. And we have big dinner, lunch or dinner, usually both sides of the family. If there’s not any sweet potato casserole, it’s not Thanksgiving.”

“My grandma makes the best and, I mean I can do without the turkey even, it doesn’t really bother me,” he added. “But I need to have some of those good rolls with a lot of butter on it and some sweet potato casserole, for sure.”

Hubbard and his singing partner, Brian Kelley, also have plenty of work things to be thankful for this year. The duo just signed RaeLynn to their Round Here Records, and dropped a new song, “Fight,” with pop singer Tayla Parx, while they work on new music. But before they release anything from their next set of tunes, FGL is proudly watching their current single, “Blessings,” make its way up the charts first.

“I was like, ‘Man, it would really like complete the album,’” Hubbard told Kelley of the feel-good song, which Hubbard and Kelley co-wrote. “‘It would feel like it could fit and it’s a good heartfelt song, kind of fits that lane.’ It’s a good emotion; it’s something BK and I are daily trying to do, count our blessings and be thankful, and so why not show that to the fans as well? And so we chatted about it and he was kind of right on board.”

Florida Georgia Line will spend the holidays at home with their families, and working on new music. The guys don’t have any shows listed on their website, until April 18, when they kick off the Chillaxification Tour with Kenny Chesney, joining Old Dominion in serving a the opening acts. The tour kicks off in Texas, and will wrap up at the end of August at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Updates can be found by visiting Florida Georgia Line‘s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Polk