Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Welcomes Daughter With Wife

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard has announced the birth of his daughter, Olivia Rose Hubbard.

The country music star shared an emotional post about the arrival on his Instagram profile, along with a photo of the 7 lb., 13 oz. infant being held by his wife, Hayley Hubbard.

“I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love Hayley Hubbard, but last night God gave us Olivia Rose and melted our hearts,” Hubbard wrote. “We love this little girl more than words can describe, and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better.”

Hubbard also added that he had already taken more than 100 photos of the baby, in addition to a photo session done for PEOPLE.

Hayley also offered up one of the professional shots, which were taken by photographer Nathan Chapman, of their happy family with an equally giddy message.

“On cloud nine with our new little bundle of joy Olivia Rose,” Hayley wrote. “God couldn’t have brought us a more perfect gift this Christmas. What. a. miracle!! It hasn’t even been 24 hours and Tyler has been so fun to watch as a new Dad.”