Florida Georgia Line Teases New Music

New music is on the way from Florida Georgia Line. The duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, dropped a couple of hints on Twitter, revealing that the new song would be released on Friday.

NEW SONG OUT FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/fxKZdvJTxC — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) July 3, 2018



“NEW SONG OUT FRIDAY,” the pair tweeted, followed by another one with the lyrics to part of the song.

“FRIDAY,” they stated simply.

FGL is continuing their run at the top of the charts with “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with Bebe Rexha. The song has stayed in the No. 1 spot for a record-breaking 31 weeks, making it the longest-running single in that spot with a female artist in the lead.

Florida Georgia Line also has another song in the Top 5, with their current single, “Simple.” The song was written by Hubbard and Kelley, along with Michael Hardy and Mark Holman.

“I think for us it’s just finding a good balance,” Hubbard explains of the meaning behind the tune. “I think the day we wrote this song, we were just trying to be reminded of that. I think everything’s going a hundred miles an hour when we’re on the road. And I remember last year it was kind of a whirlwind.

“We have to just, probably on a weekly basis remind ourselves to take a few days off. Let’s recharge and get re-grounded, get re-balanced,” he continued. “For BK, that’s hanging out at a place on the beach. We’ve got different things that kind of recharge us you know, but I think just maintaining a balance. We also love to work so hard that sometimes we have to force ourselves to take a day off. Put our cell phones away.”

Both “Simple” and their new song will be part of their next album, which they say will be the best one they have ever done.

“It’s gonna be our strongest record yet,” Hubbard tells People. “We both think it’s the coolest thing to get in a room and find a song that wasn’t there when we started. It’s addicting. We love collaborating, but it’s all about quality over quantity for us.”

Florida Georgia Line is playing plenty of fairs and festivals over the summer. Find a list of all of their upcoming shows at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

