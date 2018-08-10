Florida Georgia Line Reveal Jason Aldean Collaboration on Next Album

Florida Georgia Line are working on a new album, which will include a collaboration with Jason Aldean. The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, reveal recording the song was a dream come true for the three artists.

“I just think it can’t come soon enough,” Kelley shared with PopCulture.com at a media event of the release of the song. “I think it’s a smash. It’s a big old smash. We had a really good time in the studio. That was one of the few collaborations that we’ve done where we were in the studio together, all there and there was definitely magic in the room. It felt good already. He brought the thing to life and I think we’ve presented it in a way that’s different, that’s fresh and it feels like a big old anthem.”

Aldean, who is currently on the charts with “Drowns the Whiskey,” his duet with Miranda Lambert, is excited to perform their collaboration live with FGL.

“It’s a big tempo kind of thing,” says Aldean. “I always loved those songs because not only is it great for a live show, [but] if we get a chance to do something on an award show, or on a big tour or just any kind of thing like that where you have a chance to come out. During one of their shows, [if] they were playing the song and if I were to show up at a show and just come out and do a collaboration thing they’re not expecting.

“It’s also uptempo,” he continues. “It just kind of to me seems like it’d be a lot more fun. I mean, the ballads and things like that sometimes are the bigger songs as far as how many they sell. These kinds of songs to me that are fun kind of things, it makes me excited about the possibilities of how we can get together at some point and perform these live.”

Aldean, Kelley and Hubbard have been good friends on and off stage, with Aldean’s previous “You Make It Easy” hit written by the FGL guys, along with Morgan Wallen and Jordan Schmidt. Aldean’s eponymous album debut came out in 2005, seven years before Florida Georgia Line‘s Here’s to the Good Times debut. But it didn’t take long after they met for Aldean to become a fan of Florida Georgia line.

“We had the same booking agent, Kevin Neal, and Kevin brought them in,” Aldean recalls. “I just saw these guys walk in that were in our dressing room at our show. And I’m like, ‘All right, I don’t know who these guys are or why they’re in my dressing room.’ And so my first question was, ‘Who are you and why are you in my room?’ But then, fast forward, we got to know who they were, got to listen to some of their songs and like I said, eventually ended up going on tour together and things like that and just kind of hit it off.

“Once I started to listen to their music, it reminded me a lot of my stuff some of their early stuff where it was country, but it also had this sort of rock edge to it,” he adds. “But even what they were doing, the sound of their music was different than mine. And I think for me, it was just sort of this respect for what they were doing, and what they were bringing to the country music genre and like I said, getting to be friends with them, hitting the road and getting experience in that to, to now, occasionally going on vacations together with our families and stuff. It’s turned into a cool friendship.”

No word yet when Florida Georgia Line’s next album will be released. Their current single, “Simple,” is the first from their upcoming project, and is currently available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond