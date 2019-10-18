Florida Georgia Line Releases ‘The Acoustic Sessions’ Album

It’s here, Florida Georgia Line fans! The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, just released their long-awaited The Acoustic Sessions album. The record includes 17 of their biggest hits, recreated in an acoustic version.

“Y’alls response to the acoustic mixes of ‘Talk You Out Of It’ and ‘Cruise’ inspired us to revisit all of our hits and strip ’em down for you guys,” the pair said in a statement when announcing the new project. The guys also spoke out about The Acoustic Sessions on social media, expressing their gratitude that they were able to put out an acoustic project.

“BLESSSSED Y’ALL,” FGL posted. “We’re pretty damn grateful to be able to put out new versions of our fav throwback FGL songs. These songs changed our life so this one goes out to y’all. Thanks for being the best fans out there. And this is just the half of it…more coming your way soon.”

Florida Georgia Line just wrapped their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, and will head to Vegas next month for a short residency. The guys will then enjoy a few months off of the road, before they join Old Dominion in serving as the opening act on Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification 2020 Tour.

FGL is nominated for one CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they have been nominated in seven times, winning the title three consecutive years, from 2013 to 2015.

Florida Georgia Line’s latest single, “Blessings,” is from their latest Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album. The song, co-written by Kelley and Hubbard, and other writers, was inspired by Kelley and Hubbard thinking about all the things they appreciated in their lives.

Songs like “Cruise,” May We All” and “Meant to Be,” among others, are included on The Acoustic Sessions. See a complete track list for record below. Order the album, and find a list of all of their upcoming shows, by visiting Florida Georgia Line’s website.

Florida Georgia Line’s The Acoustic Sessions Track List:

1. “Cruise”

2. “Round Here”

3. “Stay”

4. “Get Your Shine On”

5. “This Is How We Roll” (feat. Luke Bryan)

6. “Sippin’ on Fire”

7. “Sun Daze”

8. “Dirt”

9. “Anything Goes”

10. “Confession”

11. “Smooth”

12. “H.O.L.Y.”

13. “May We All” (feat. Tim McGraw)

14. “God, Your Mama, and Me” (feat. Backstreet Boys)

15. “Simple”

16. “Talk You Out of It”

17. “Meant to Be” (feat. Bebe Rexha)

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of BMLG