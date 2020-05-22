Florida Georgia Line Releases New '6-Pack' EP

Florida Georgia Line's 6-Pack EP has officially arrived, bringing six new songs to fans on Friday, May 22. The project is the duo's first since their fourth studio album, 2019's Can't Say I Ain't Country, and their fifth album is due out later this year. Fans had previously heard two of the songs on 6-Pack, Florida Georgia Line's current single "I Love My Country" and "Second Guessing," the winner of the band's Songland episode that aired this week.

The other four offerings include "Beer:30," a classic FGL party-starter, "Ain't Worried Bout It," an upbeat ode to love, "Countryside," a looping groove about a date night in the country and "U.S. Stronger," a stately tribute to America and standing together that feels extra-timely amid the current situation. "Even in the toughest of times, music has always brought us all together," band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley wrote on Instagram. "We hope you turn these songs up loud and proud and keep the good times going. Cheers y’all!!"

(Photo: BMLG Records)

The EP was produced by Hubbard, Kelley and Corey Crowder, marking a departure from the duo's frequent collaborator, producer Joey Moi. "We decided it was time to freshen up our sound," Hubbard told Esquire earlier this year. "It rebirthed the fun in making music. We can't wait to get to work every day." "We've been craving the organic elements of what we do," he added of his and Kelley's future work. "We're taking it back to recording with a full band, and then having fun bringing in different programming. It feels like a cool hybrid of a really country feel with different elements of rock and hip-hop."

See the EP's track list below and stream 6-Pack here.