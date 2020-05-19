Florida Georgia Line was the featured artist on this week's episode of Songland, and the country duo named "Second Guessing," co-written by contestant Griffen Palmer, as their winning song. Following the show, FGL shared the music video for the song, which intersperses clips of band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley recording the song at home with black-and-white footage of the two with their wives, Hayley Hubbard and Brittany Kelley.

"Since I met you, I ain't spent one second guessing / I made up my mind / I never knew I just had to find my direction / Getting lost in your eyes," the duo sings in the chorus. "'Cause I turned days into nights and spent all of my life asking questions / Now I don't spend one second guessing." When Hubbard and Kelley arrived on Songland, they shared that they were looking for "Something with energy… something that’s us," but ultimately ended up connecting with Palmer's romantic ballad, which is right in line with several of Florida Georgia Line's own sentimental tracks about their wives including "H.O.L.Y." and "Blessings." "We came in looking for one thing, and I think we could possibly be walking out with another," Kelley said.

After Palmer performed the song for the judges, Kelley told him that the line, "When I met you, I saw the rest of my life," was something he had actually told his wife. Judge Shane McAnally, who has penned a long list of county hits, said that he wished he had written the song himself. "Of all the songs we’ve heard on this show, from the beginning, both seasons, I’ve never been mad at a hook," he told Palmer. "That was out of this world. How has that not been written? Congratulations on that." Palmer was later paired with McAnally during the show's workshop round and it was hardly a surprise when Hubbard and Kelley chose the song as their winner at the conclusion of the episode. "We’re leaving with a love song, and it feels good for us now," Kelley said. "It’ll be good for us 50 years from now. It feels timeless."

"Second Guessing" is part of Florida Georgia Line's upcoming 6-Pack EP, which will be released on May 22 and also contains the duo's recent single, "I Love My Country." The six-song project will precede Hubbard and Kelley's fifth studio album, which is due out later this year. "We can’t keep all this new music to ourselves any longer," the duo wrote on Instagram to announce the EP. "Excited to announce the #6Pack EP drops next Friday, 5/22 featuring #ILoveMyCountry + 5 more songs to jam out to all summer long!!"