Florida Georgia Line to Perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

New Year’s Eve is just days away, and millions of people are planning to tune in to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018, where they’ll watch a variety of performers ring in the new year, including country duo Florida Georgia Line.

Group members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will perform their current single, “Smooth,” as well as two recent pop collaborations — Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” and Hailee Steinfeld’s “Let Me Go” — and their set will be broadcast from the Hollywood Party in Los Angeles during the show, which begins Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

The performance will be the pair’s first since Hubbard became a dad, as he and wife Hayley welcomed daughter Olivia Rose on Dec. 23.

Country duo Sugarland will also perform during the broadcast, marking their return after a years-long hiatus. Other performers will include Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Camilla Cabello, Nick Jonas, BTS, Fitz and the Tantrums, Khalid, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and country artist Kane Brown, Taste of Country shares.

Mariah Carey will also return to perform on the show after disastrous turn on last year’s broadcast in which technical difficulties marred her performance, which quickly went viral.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration,” Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a joint statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com