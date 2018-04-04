Florida Georgia Line Talks Tennessee Titans Uniform Unveiling

Wednesday, April 4 is a big day for the city of Nashville, as the Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms alongside a free concert from country duo Florida Georgia Line on the city’s downtown streets.

Florida Georgia Line members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are planning to go all out for the show, telling their record label Big Machine Label Group a bit about what fans can expect.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We talked about doing a big Nashville show for a long time and a free show, so this is something that a couple of ideas joined forces and we teamed up with the Titans to unleash their new uniforms, which look beautiful by the way,” Kelley shared. “We saw a preview this morning and they’re amazing.”

He continued, “But to celebrate a big step forward, a fresh new start for the Titans and the city, to really celebrate the energy in Nashville right now with a big ol’ concert and we’re jacked.”

The Titans are unveiling their new uniforms to celebrate the 20th season of the franchise in its current name and state, and the new design has been kept tightly under wraps ahead of the announcement party.

As for the show, Florida Georgia Line wanted to give fans a full concert experience in downtown Nashville.

“We’re bringing pyro, we’re doing a big ol’ hour long set,” Kelley revealed. “So we’re pulling out all the stops and I think that’s kind of where our hearts are right now, to be able to go rock and also do it for free, and also celebrate the city and the Titans. It’s kind of combining everything. It’s pretty magical.”

Among the songs the duo will perform will be their current smash “Meant to Be,” a duet with pop singer Bebe Rexha.

The song is currently sitting at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 and is at its 18th week atop Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. That mark officially gives Florida Georgia Line three out of the top five songs in the chart’s 59-year history, with their 2016 track “H.O.L.Y.” also spending 18 weeks atop the chart and their debut single, “Cruise,” notching the top spot for 24 weeks in 2012.

The other two songs in the chart’s top five spots include Leroy Van Dyke’s “Walk on By,” which spent 19 weeks in the top spot in 1961 and Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” which spent a whopping 34 weeks at No. 1 in 2017.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com