Florida Georgia Line Helps Raise Over $450K for Feeding Nashville With Star-Studded Benefit Show

Florida Georgia Line played the inaugural show at the new FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee on Tuesday, Aug. 3, putting on Together: Feeding Nashville, a star-studded benefit show to raise money for Feeding Nashville. The show raised over $450,000 in funds to combat food insecurity in Music City, bringing a number of artists on stage to play for a sold-out crowd.

Feeding Nashville was started in April 2020 by Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard, and Taylin Lewan, wife of Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan. Since its inception, the organization has has prepared and delivered meals to 70,858 individuals with help from main chef Ryan Reisdorf, Founder of in-home restaurant Placemat. Tuesday's event was led by Hayley, Tyler, Taylin and Taylor, with net ticket proceeds and other event revenue and donations contributing to the total amount raised.

"We’re still on cloud nine and feeling overwhelmed with all of the love that everyone poured into TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE. So many lives will be impacted by the incredible generosity from our community and we are forever grateful," Hayley shared in a statement. "We’ll definitely be reliving this special night for a long time and dreaming up the next one!" "Words can’t describe the support we have felt from our entire community," Taylin added. "Our drive and devotion to serving Feeding Nashville is stronger than ever!"

The evening started with a performance from Lily Rose, followed by a set from Florida Georgia Line before they were joined by Russell Dickerson, who sang with the pair on their collaboration "It's About Time" ahead of a few of his own songs. Thomas Rhett was next, bringing out FGL and Chris Tomlin at the end of his set for their recent team-up "Thank You Lord," followed by a performance of "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.," by FGL and Chase Rice. Maren Morris was next, performing her hits "The Bones" and "My Church" before bringing out husband Ryan Hurd for their recent duet "Chasing After You."

The show, resented by Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys, wrapped with another set from Hubbard and Kelley, who cycled through hits including their smash "Meant to Be" before Dickerson, Rice and Rose returned to the stage along with Nelly, Breland and Blanco Brown for an all-star rendition of Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise." After the show, Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley shared a series of photos from the event on social media, writing that getting to take the stage with their friends "and support our amazing city was a dream come true. We love y’all and are stoked live music is BACK!"