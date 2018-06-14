Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris Nominated for Teen Choice Awards

The nominations for this year’s Teen Choice Awards have been announced, and a few country artists scored nods among the rest of their musical peers.

Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris earned two nominations, both for Choice Collaboration; FGL for their duet with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be,” and Morris for “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey.

Both songs represent a crossover to pop music for the two acts, with “Meant to Be” becoming one of the biggest songs of Florida Georgia Line’s career, spending a whopping 28 weeks at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and becoming the second biggest song to ever top the chart, passing the group’s own “Cruise,” which is sitting in third place with 24 weeks atop the chart.

“The Middle” is also making an impact on pop radio, currently at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Florida Georgia Line was also nominated for Choice Music Group and Morris was nominated for Choice Country Artist.

Fellow Choice Country Artist nominees include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett.

Chris Stapleton also scored a nod for his turn on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something,” which is nominated for Choice Song: Male Artist.

In addition, The Voice received a nomination for Choice Reality TV Show, along with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Lip Sync Battle, Masterchef Junior, The Four: Battle for Stardom and Total Divas.

The awards are fan-voted and voting is now open. The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air August 12 on Fox.

See the Teen Choice Awards categories featuring country nominees below:

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Florida Georgia Line

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

The Voice

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

Total Divas

Photo Credit: Hannah Barnes