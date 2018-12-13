Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris and More to Perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

New Year’s Eve is now weeks away, and the lineups for various televised performances are now officially being released.

One of those performances is the famous Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019, which this year will see some major country power thanks to Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, who will perform with The Chainsmokers and Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both Florida Georgia Line and Morris will perform during the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans ahead of the 2019 Sugar Bowl, which takes place on New Year’s Day.

Florida Georgia Line will take the stage for a free concert during the fan fest, and some of the performance will be broadcast on the ABC special.

“Our eyes kind of lit up when the offer to team up came in and get down to New Orleans for a couple days and be a part of such a big night in college football, to be a part of a huge night all across the world with the New Year’s Eve special,” FGL’s Brian Kelley told PopCulture.com of the show. “And then just a free concert in general. So if you’re local, if you’re around, if you feel like coming to party a little bit with some songs, it’s just going to be a big night.”

Kelley added that he and bandmate Tyler Hubbard will likely also treat the audience to a surprise collaboration, which, judging by FGL’s extensive catalogue, could come from almost anyone.

“It’s going to be big, it’s going to be colorful, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be a good time,” Kelley said of the performance. “And you never know who’s going to pop up and join us. We’ve done a decent amount of collaboration, so hopefully somebody’s got New Year’s Eve off who can come play a song or two with us.”

Morris will also perform from the Allstate Fan Fest, while actress Lucy Hale will host the 3rd annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans.

On the West Coast, Alaina and Brown will perform together, as will Ballerini and The Chainsmokers, while Ciara will host that broadcast from Los Angeles. Alaina and Brown will perform their duet “What Ifs,” while Ballerini and The Chainsmokers will team up for their collaboration, “This Feeling.”

Ryan Seacrest will host the New York portion of the show and Jenny McCarthy will co-host from Times Square, where Dan + Shay will perform. After the ball drops, Post Malone will perform from a stop on his Beerbongs & Bentleys tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first televised performance of 2019.

The evening will also include performances by Christina Aguilera, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Macklemore with Skylar Grey, Camila Cabello, Bastille, Bazz, Weezer, Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Charlie Puth and New Kids on the Block.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019 will air on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring