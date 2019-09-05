Florida Georgia Line Divides Fans With New ‘Bro Time’ Hunting Photo

While Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley don’t get a lot of time off, they occasionally enjoy getting away from the music business and back to nature, which they showed in a recent photo posted on social media. The picture shows the guys holding guns, enjoying a day off bird-hunting, which they explained in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine) on Sep 4, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

“Sometimes we just gotta be a kid and go play,” the duo wrote. “We don’t get much together time away from work but when we do we cherish every minute. #birdbrothers #brotime”

Fans quickly commented on the photo, with some praising the pair, and others criticizing their choice of recreation, especially after Hubbard’s recent comments supporting universal background checks.

“Aren’t you the same guys who pushed for more gun control?” one person wrote.

“Love what you do boys,” said another. “Keep loving life & having fun. Hope to see you in Oz again soon. Ignore the negativity.”

“Killing animals for fun as a kid are almost always the sign of a future serial killer but somehow it’s sport when you grow up and should know better,” commented one fan.

“Hypocrisy at its best,” said one person, while another wrote, “Love that y’all hunt!”

Fans might have mixed feelings about the guys choice of activity, but choosing to hunt is still consistent with what Hubbard said last month when commenting on gun control.

“I still believe this is an important conversation that we can’t be afraid to have,” Hubbard said, alongside a video he posted. “Especially all of us who love our guns and want to protect our rights as Americans. Let’s get uncomfortable, address this issue, and really make this country a safe place to live. If we want to put an end to gun violence it has to start with us. We can make a change.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Aug 12, 2019 at 10:31am PDT

Florida Georgia Line is continuing their run on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, which wraps up on Sept. 28 in Irvine, California They will also headline their own FGL Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Find a list of all of FGL’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

