Florida Georgia Line Says New Celebrity Bars Bring ‘Friendly Competition’

Florida Georgia Line opened their downtown Nashville bar and restaurant, FGL House, in June 2017, and the space was one of the first on Broadway to be fronted by a big-name country act.

Since then, stars like Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan have opened up their own establishments, bringing plenty of fans downtown to see what the new bars and restaurants are all about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speaking to their label, Big Machine, FGL members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley explained that while there may be more bars to go around, there are also more people, making the competition level all in good fun.

“You know what, the good thing is, here in Nashville there’s so many dang tourists nowadays and so many people moving here that I think there’s enough bar space to go around,” Hubbard said. “It’ll be friendly competition because of that. No, we’re excited.”

Hubbard added that as he and Kelley are good friends with Aldean, they might even share a drink or two at the singer’s new bar.

“We’re good buddies with Jason so I think it’ll be cool to hang out at his spot, he can come over to our spot,” he said. “It’ll just be a good old country music bar city, man, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Along with the group mentioned above, Alan Jackson and John Rich also have their own establishments on Lower Broadway, and Kid Rock will soon open up a bar of his own.

Besides the success of their bar, FGL is also enjoying musical success, as their duet with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be,” recently became the longest-running No. 1 song on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs Chart, notching 35 weeks at the top and passing the previous record-holder, Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road.”

The track first appeared on Rexha’s EP All Your Fault: Pt. 2, which was released in August 2017.

“I’m so honored to be a writer and an artist on this song,” Hubbard told Billboard. “I’m thankful to just be one of the many people who put so much energy and effort into making music history. Now, it’s time to get back in the studio and try to break the new record.”

“The power of music continues to blow our minds, and we are extremely humbled and thankful that ‘Meant’ has spent the better part of a year at the top,” added Kelley. “The connection we feel with our fans through our music is extra special with this song. Bebe and her camp were a blast to work with.”

The duo’s current single, “Simple,” is now climbing the charts, and may be the only song that can knock “Meant to Be” out of the top spot.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer