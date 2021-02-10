Florida Georgia Line to Celebrate New Album With Amazon Music Livestream Show

✖

Florida Georgia Line's fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, arrives on Friday, Feb. 12, and the country duo is using the release to give back to the city of Nashville with an Amazon Music livestream at their downtown bar, FGL House. The exclusive global concert will see duo members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley perform new music from their upcoming album, and the pair will participate in a Q&A with CMT's Cody Alan ahead of the performance.

For the event, Amazon Music, Florida Georgia Line, CMT and Big Machine Label Group have all donated to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Nashville Neighbors Fund, which is supporting downtown merchants affected by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. Fans will have the opportunity to donate to the fund during the livestream via Tiltify and can learn more by visiting cfmt.org/NashvilleNeighbors. The show will begin at 8 p.m. CT via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and within the Amazon Music mobile app and will be available to watch on the Amazon Music Twitch channel for three days afterwards.

"We’ve definitely been missing the road, our band, and especially our fans. We can’t think of a better reason to team up with our CMT family and hit the stage at FGL HOUSE in support of our fellow downtown Nashville merchants affected by the bombing," Hubbard and Kelley said in a statement. "With the help of our friends at Amazon Music, we’ll be playing and live streaming tunes from Life Rolls On, and can’t wait to share some good vibes with our community. Tune in y'all!" See the full tracklist for Life Rolls On below and pre-order the album here.

1. “Long Live” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, David Garcia, Josh Miller

2. “Life Looks Good” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jaren Johnston

3. “Countryside” – Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose, Michael Whitworth

4. “Always Gonna Love You” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

5. “I Love My Country” – Kane Brown, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Will Weatherly

6. “Hard To Get To Heaven” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Josh Thompson

7. “Long Time Comin'” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith

8. “Interlude” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder

9. “Ain’t Worried Bout It (Album Version)” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip

10. “Beer:30” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith, Ernest Keith Smith

11. “New Truck”* – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin, Priscilla Renea

12. “Eyes Closed” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

13. “Second Guessing (From Songland)”** – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Shane McAnally, Griffen Palmer, Ben Simonetti, Ryan Tedder, Geoff Warburton

14. “Good To Me” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith

15. “U.S. Stronger” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley

16. “Life Rolls On” – Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym, Emily Weisband