Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour: 5 Best Things We Saw

Florida Georgia Line brought their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour to Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 31, celebrating a home state concert for group member Tyler Hubbard. The duo covered all the bases, sharing their best party hits along with some quieter moments, making for a show that would satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Here are the five best things we saw, in no particular order:

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Throwing it back

When Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley arrived on stage, they ran through a string of songs from their latest album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, before sneaking in a number from deep in their catalogue for their “day one FGL fans,” as Hubbard put it. The father-of-two proclaimed that “Hell Raisin’ Heat of the Summer,” from the duo’s debut album, was his and Kelley’s favorite FGL song that had never been released to radio, and judging by the energy with which they performed it, that much was clear.

2. #Thankful

Hubbard took the opportunity multiple times throughout the night to share how thankful he and Kelley are for their fans, as well as their band, crew and the friends and family members that were in the crowd. “No matter who you are or where you’re at, you can always look around and find something to be thankful for and find some blessing in your life,” the Georgia native shared before new single “Blessings.” “We know we all have a lot of different stuff going on, but we hope you guys can relate to this one.”

3. Taking us to church

After bringing out openers Dan + Shay for chart-topper “H.O.L.Y.,” Hubbard and Kelley declared that the crowd had taken them to church, inviting fans to put their hands up for one last chorus, because, as Hubbard put it, “there’s freedom and surrender when you put your hands in the air.” The duo continued that theme when they brought out Christian artist Chris Tomlin, who performed his song “How Great Is Our God.” The crowd sang along nearly as loudly as they did for any of FGL’s hits, turning the amphitheater into a place of worship for one unifying moment.

4. Dan + Shay

You might have made the mistake of thinking Dan Smyers and bandmate Shay Mooney were the ones headlining that night by the reception they received from the crowd, who thunderously sang along to the duo’s hits including the swooning “Speechless,” wistful “From the Ground Up” and crossover smash “Tequila.” But the audience had nothing on Mooney’s voice, which soared effortlessly through the set and then some.

5. Turning it up

For FGL’s closing number, Hubbard and Kelley brought opener Morgan Wallen back to the stage to perform Wallen’s song “Up Down,” which features FGL. The reception for the track was even more raucous than the first time around, considering the fact that the crowd had just about doubled in size since Wallen’s set. The performance also featured a cameo from Hubbard’s 1-year-old daughter Olivia Rose, who made her way around the stage in her dad’s arms, wearing large white headphones and looking adorably confused by all the commotion.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Kane