Florida Georgia Line Adds Canaan Smith to Las Vegas Residency

Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming Las Vegas residency just increased its star power. The duo, made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, will be joined for their Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas shows by Canaan Smith.

The CMA-nominated Vocal Duo of the Year shared the good news on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our friend Canaan Smith is hopping on the Vegas train with us this December!!” they wrote. “Excited to have ya, brother… let’s gooooo! Who’s comin?”

“I’ve always wanted to tour with FGL and what better place than America’s playground,” Smith said in a statement. “Seriously, I’m amped, y’all. I’m gonna make the most out of every minute on that stage. These crowds have no idea what’s comin’.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Sin City residency is a dream come true for both Hubbard and Kelley.

“From writing on the back of tailgates, to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed,” Hubbard told E! Online. “It’s Vegas, baby! We can’t believe it!”

“We keep reaching our wildest dreams!” Kelley added. “Last year I got to direct my first video [‘Smooth’] here [in Vegas], and the city’s energy is just out of this world. We’re all in for this one!”

Although this will be the first Vegas residency for the duo, the guys hint that there might be more in the future.

“[We’re] just kind of dipping our toe in the water to see what it feels like,” Hubbard told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We’ve never spent more than about three days in Vegas, nor did we ever want to. So I think we’re kind of excited to actually go spend two weeks, kind of spend some time off the strip a little bit. See what else Nevada has to offer … I do think if it goes over well then down the road at some point, we could definitely turn that into something a little bigger.”

Smith is a singer-songwriter signed to Florida Georgia Line‘s Tree Vibez Music. His numerous credits include songs recorded by Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line and child singer Mason Ramsey, who will also perform as part of the Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas show.

Florida Georgia Line’s latest single, “Simple,” is currently in the Top 5 and climbing. The song is from their upcoming, still-untitled fourth studio album.

Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas will be held at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The residency kicks off on Dec. 1. Find more information at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/C Flanigan