Florida Georgia Line: Brian Kelley's Wife Brittney Forced to Clarify 'Patriots' Photo Amid Capitol Riot

Thousands of people supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, interrupting the session fo Congress that was being held to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. After the news was reported, Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley's wife Brittney used Instagram to share a photo of herself holding an American flag as she rode in a car with her husband.

"God please protect our Country & the people who fight for our freedom everyday," her caption now reads. "Praying for peace and unity for all." Brittney's caption initially contained the word "patriots," and after receiving criticism for including the phrase, she addressed the situation on her Instagram Story.

Brittney posted a slide featuring online definitions of the words "patriot" and "democracy," writing that she is "praying for a democracy we and future generations can trust and I am praying for REAL patriots." She urged her followers to read the definitions she posted, the former of which describes a patriot as "a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors."

The definition of democracy reads, "a system of government by the whole population or all the members of a state, typically through elected representatives."

Brittney's message continued, "I hope everyone is a patriot with their own views and feels like they can trust our voting system our ancestors worked so hard to put in place."

Brian's politics recently made headlines when his bandmate, Tyler Hubbard, briefly unfollowed him on Instagram amid the November election. At the time, Brittney shared a series of quotes to her Instagram Story, including one that read, "Real friends don't always agree with [you], but they do respect your right to have an opinion." She also posted a video telling her followers, "A lot of people need to look up the definition of a democracy and bipartisanship and learn that."

Brian and Hubbard, who quickly refollowed his bandmate, told Storme Warren on SiriusXM's Exit 209 with Storme Warren that they are on "great terms."

"As it relates to politics, we might have different views or [a] different set of opinions or the way we perceive our leaders, but ultimately we're a lot alike and we think a lot alike," Hubbard explained. "We both believe in God and we both put our faith in him and we know that he's in control over Donald Trump or Joe Biden. So we're voting Jesus and our world and trusting that He's in control and letting our risks come there."