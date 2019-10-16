Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley to Produce Musical, ‘May We All,’ Featuring Country Music Classics

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is trading the concert stage for the theater stage! The singer just announced he is co-producing a musical, called May We All, featuring some of country music’s classic hits, including songs by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and more, as well as plenty of Florida Georgia Line‘s own songs.

“I love building, love creating, love being surrounded by an amazing team, and have found endless inspiration in the fact that I can use my voice in any interest that I have,” Kelley said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have this musical feature the songs of so many of my buddies and artists who’ve inspired me. Can’t wait to bring this project to the stage and beyond.”

Variety reports that May We All is currently scheduled for developmental production at Memphis’ Playhouse on the Square this fall, and will premiere in Nashville in 2021. According to the outlet, the musical is about a “disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth,” as a “fledgling country singer … reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams.”

Other artists whose music will appear in May We All include Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, Loretta Lynn, the late Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw, Ashley McBryde, Shania Twain, Conway Twitty, the Zac Brown Band, the Dixie Chicks, Rascal Flatts, Carly Pearce, Brooks & Dunn, Tammy Wynette, Jennifer Nettles and Alison Krauss & Union Station.

The musical isn’t the only thing Kelley is branching out on. In addition to FGL and his other business ventures, including Tree Vibez publishing that he shares with duo partner Tyler Hubbard, as well as their joint Old Camp Whiskey, Kelley also launched a fashion line, Tribe Kelley, with his wife, Brittney Kelley.

“‘Fashion’ is funny,” Kelley posted on Instagram. “I look at some clothes I wore when I was in middle school and laugh, and then look at some clothes I wore even a couple years ago, and laugh. What’s ‘in’ always changes and really is subjective. What we wear should be fun, comfortable, and make us feel some type of way. When we first started [Tribe Kelley] men’s, I wanted to see how far I could take it and see what was out there in terms of exploration, fashion, creativity.

“I’m extremely proud of everything we have made, but going into the hunt club collection I knew it was time to take it to another level,” he added. “Everything up to this point was experimental, but from here on out, it’s a bullseye.”

Florida Georgia Line will head to Las Vegas for their residency next month, and then have a few months off until they join Chesney on his Chillaxification 2020 Tour in April.

