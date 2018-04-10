Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Calls Timing of New Baby ‘Perfect’

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard welcomed his new daughter, Olivia Rose, only two days before Christmas. Her arrival came, thankfully, at at time when her famous father was off the road, and could spend some time with his baby girl.

“It was perfect because we were just finishing up our tour,” he tells Entertainment Tonight. “We knew we were going to have this year off so we could kind of stay at home and work on some different things, and be a dad, and kind of help Hayley out with that. We just went away for pretty much our first road trip this weekend, away from Hayley and Olivia. It definitely took some adjusting and it was a different level of missing being here. So it’s nice to be off the road. It definitely worked out.”

With one infant already added to the FGL family, it’s only natural to ask if duo member Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, are also ready to expand their family.

“No,” he says with a smile. “We’re going to try and wait a little while longer.”

Florida Georgia Line earned plenty of new fans with the release of “Meant to Be,” with Bebe Rexha, which became a big hit on pop and country radio.

“All of a sudden we’re getting streams all over the world,” Hubbard says. “She has a huge fan base globally, and the song just naturally blew up. It’s fun to see this naturally happen, without it being pushed to work …That’s the beauty of it, just getting out of the box and seeing what happens. And when it works, it works.”

