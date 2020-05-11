Florida Georgia Line Announces New '6-Pack' EP

New music from Florida Georgia Line is closer than you think! The country duo announced on Monday that they will be releasing a six-song EP titled 6-Pack that will be available on May 22, and one of the songs will be the recently-released single "I Love My Country." "We can’t keep all this new music to ourselves any longer," band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley wrote on Instagram. "Excited to announce the #6Pack EP drops next Friday, 5/22 featuring #ILoveMyCountry + 5 more songs to jam out to all summer long!! Hit the link in bio to unlock a preview of the next track & be the first to hear it tomorrow."

The duo responded to a fan who asked whether the six songs will make up the new album or whether they are just a part of it. "Part of it," they wrote, indicating that the six tracks will show up again later this year on FGL's upcoming full-length project, which will be their fifth studio album. A landing page for the EP shows six different beer cans representing the six songs, only one of which already has a title written out. One of the cans reads "Songland," indicating that Hubbard and Kelley are including the winning song from their episode of Songland, which airs May 18, on the EP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine) on May 11, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

Each can also has a small symbol above where the title will sit — the symbol for "I Love My Country" is a heart, the one for the Songland track is the show's logo and the others are a hand forming the "OK" gesture, a clock, a tree and a flag. 6-Pack will be Florida Georgia Line's first multi-song release since their 2019 album, Can't Say I Ain't Country, which featured singles "Simple," "Talk You Out of It" and "Blessings." 6-Pack will be Florida Georgia Line's first project not to be produced by their longtime collaborator Joey Moi and will instead be helmed by frequent collaborator Corey Crowder.

"We decided it was time to freshen up our sound," Hubbard told Esquire. "It rebirthed the fun in making music. We can’t wait to get to work every day." "We've been craving the organic elements of what we do," he added of his and Kelley's upcoming work. "We're taking it back to recording with a full band, and then having fun bringing in different programming. It feels like a cool hybrid of a really country feel with different elements of rock and hip-hop."