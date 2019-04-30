Florida Georgia Line Announce Ryman Auditorium Show in Nashville

Florida Georgia Line just announced they will play one night at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium! The duo, made up of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, will perform on Wednesday, May 29, for a special invitation-only event for SiriusXM listeners.

“The first time BK and I heard ourselves on the radio was on SiriusXM,” Hubbard said in a statement. “So, to come together now for our first full-blown concert at the Ryman is really special.”

“There is a magical feeling when you walk into the Ryman and this is a place that has always been on our bucket list to play,” Kelley added. “We are so excited for this show and can’t wait to bring our FGL vibes to the Mother Church!”

Florida Georgia Line released their latest album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, in February, which they said was, unlike some of their previous projects, pure country.

“For the most part, this is probably our countriest album to date, kind of taking it back to our roots again, if you will, and the music that we loved growing up on, love writing and love performing,” Hubbard previously stated. “And this is probably our most exciting album. We’ve poured our heart and soul into this and I do think it’s a further evolution of who BK and I are and the FGL sound and just the different types and styles of music that we love to create.”

FGL will kick off their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour on June 13, right after CMA Fest, with a rotating series of opening acts including Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith.

“We’re ready to party even bigger in 2019,” FGL’s Brian Kelley told Billboard. “Lots of pyro, energy, and good vibes, with a few surprises up our sleeves. And we’re so glad to be bringing our buddies along for the ride!”

“We can’t wait to get back out and play all of these new songs for you! It’s going to be fire!” Hubbard remarked.

The private Ryman show will air live on Wednesday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. CT on SiriusXM’s The Highway, channel 56, and on the SiriusXM app. More information, including how to try to win tickets, can be found at the SiriusXM website.

A list of all of Florida Georgia Line‘s upcoming shows on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour can be found on their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Davis