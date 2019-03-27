FGL’s Tyler Hubbard Talks ‘Transition’ to Baby No. 2

Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are preparing to welcome their second child in August, and the singer is hoping the transition from one child to two will be a relatively smooth one.

“Having one kid’s amazing and I know having two is going to be just as amazing, as well, even better, I guess,” Tyler told his record label, Big Machine Label Group. “But I think it’s one of those things you don’t really know how it’s gonna play out until it’s playing out.”

Tyler and Hayley are expecting a baby boy who will join big sister Olivia. While Olivia is just 15 months old, she’s already joined her parents on trips around the country, and Tyler explained that he thinks having two kids close in age is the best option for his family.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” he said. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

Tyler and Hayley also have a nanny to help out with Olivia, something Tyler shared his appreciation for as well as others who help the family out.

“We have a lot of great help. We have a nanny who’s really, really amazing and helpful,” he said. “I think that the key to life is really surrounding yourself with a good team and good people that you trust and people that can really help this crazy life that we do live kind of flow as seamless as possible. So we’re excited. We feel good about it.”

Hayley echoed that statement during a recent appearance on the podcast Get Real -w- Caroline Hobby, noting that parenting is an incredibly difficult job.

“Motherhood is hard, even when you have help,” she said, adding that the experience is different for every mom. “Looking forward to having another baby, I don’t look forward to the first month.”

“It’s hard,” she added of the first few months with a newborn. “Those were just the hardest times. We had help and it was still hard, so I seriously commend all the single moms out there and people that are just trying to do it by themselves, because it’s a hard job.”

