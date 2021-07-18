4 Found Dead at Major Country Music Festival

✖

Four people died during the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan this weekend. The organizers of the country music festival have not commented on the deaths and the festival's social media pages made no mention of the tragedies. Early Saturday morning, a 30-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Three of the five men found unresponsive in a travel trailer were found dead Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of the woman, later identified as Melissa Donna Havens. Her body was found at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday a the festival, reports MLive. The manner of the woman's death is unknown, but police are looking for a man who was seen with Havens within 24 hours before her body was found. The man is described as a Black male in his 30s with short black hair, a short beard, and wearing a gray hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Daniel Drewyor at 734-819-8192.

In the second case, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Department said they received a 911 call at about 1:27 p.m. Saturday, reporting unresponsive people inside a travel trailer parked at a campground near the festival. Sheriff deputies and emergency medical responders found the travel trailer at the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway. There were five men inside, all in their early 20s and unresponsive. Additional medical staff came to the scene and started giving the men CPR, the Sheriff's Office said.

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are in critical condition and being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning. Investigators said a friend of the victims called 911 after not hearing from them, reports MLive. Officials believe carbon monoxide exposure from a nearby generator may have caused the accident.

Faster Horses festival organizers have not commented on the situation. They told MLive they are working with local authorities. A publicist for the festival asked all questions about the deaths be directed towards law enforcement. The festival's Facebook page does not include any statement on the deaths. The Faster Horses festival lineup included Luke Combs on Friday, and Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini on Saturday night. Dee Jay Silver, Jimmie Allen, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tracy Lawrence, and Jason Aldean are scheduled to perform on the main stage Sunday night.