The Oak Ridge Boys aren’t slowing down anytime soon! The Grammy-winning country and gospel group announced on Jan. 15 that they’re keeping the party going on an extended run of their American Made Farewell Tour.

The tour, which comes after the November 2024 release of their new album, Mama’s Boys, was originally planned to come to a close at the start of the new year, but the group announced 20 more dates have been added to their schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Richard Sterban, William Lee Golden, and Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys attend the 2024 CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“We’ve had so much fun touring from city to city and getting to see everyone,” said William Lee Golden in a statement. “The response we received from the new album has been wonderful and we hope you love it as much as we do. Keep checking our website as new dates will be added soon!” The band also announced that they had plans to head back into the studio later this year to record a new album.

When the Oak Ridge Boys first announced their farewell tour in September 2023, Golden said in a statement, “We are doing a farewell tour because we owe it to our fans to say goodbye. They have always been there for us through the good times and the bad.” He continued, “I will always be thankful to every person who came out to a show, bought a t-shirt, played our music, and overall, loved us enough to spend their hard-earned money whenever they could. This tour is for you!”

“I want to thank God for 50 years of singing with three of my best friends and for the fans who have been there for us,” added Richard Sterban. “This is a celebration and we hope to see you there.”

The Oak Ridge Boys originally planned to retire after they first announced the tour, with tenor Joe Bonsall announcing in January 2024 that he would be stepping back from performing due to his battle with ALS. The following July, Bonsall died of complications from ALS at age 76.

Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys performs at the Ryman Auditorium on December 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies,” read an Instagram post from the band announcing Bonsall’s passing. “But Jesus and his family always came first — and we will see him again on the Promised Day.”

The full schedule of American Made Farewell Tour Dates is listed below:

Jan. 24 — Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee

Jan. 25 — Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 28 — Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee

March 1 — Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee

March 6 — Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida

March 7 — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

March 21 — The Midland Theatre in Newark, Ohio

March 22 — American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

March 23 — American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

May 18 — The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee

June 5 — Bluegate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana

June 6 — Bluegate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana

June 7 — Renfro Valley — The New Barn Theater in Mount Vernon, Kentucky

June 13 — Hartville Kitchen in Hartville, Ohio

June 14 — Hartville Kitchen in Hartville, Ohio

Aug. 5 — Warren County Fair in Pittsfield, Pennsylvania

Aug. 15 — Fairbury Fair in Fairbury, Illinois

Sept. 13 — Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Sept. 21 — Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Dec. 13 — Crystal Grand Music Theatre in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin