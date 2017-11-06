Intoxicated Fan Throws a Beer at Alan Jackson

During a concert at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana on Friday, Alan Jackson had a beer thrown at him.

Fan Justin Romero posted video of the incident on YouTube, claiming in his description that the beer was thrown by “some drunk idiot” while Jackson sang “Don’t Rock the Jukebox.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The beer comes flying in at about 45 seconds into the video. Jackson dodges the can, and looks behind him to see what was thrown at him. The singer doesn’t miss a beat and keeps playing as if nothing happened.

Up Next: Alan Jackson’s New Track Is All About Being ‘Older and Wiser’

97.3 The Dog reported that musician Lane Mack commented on the incident on Facebook. He listed other infamous incidents that happened to country music stars in Lafayette.

“Throwing beer at Alan Jackson. Grabbing Faith Hills ass. (Edit* grabbing Tim by the [balls] and stealing his wedding band). Throwing Mardi Gras beads into the face of the girl in Little Big Town while they’re performing. (I mean that’s an old one but I remember when it happened),” Mack wrote. “Lafayette y’all enjoy these big country acts while they last. I don’t know why they’d want to come back.”

Other fans at the show wrote on social media that the fan was drunk. One fan wrote that the beer-thrower was escorted out of the venue.

“We saw that too,” one fan wrote, notes The Dog. “That guy was so drunk. He was drunk dancing all along the railing of the floor seats; almost knocked the rails down a few times. I’m surprised he didn’t get escorted out sooner. What a jerk!!!”

More: Alan Jackson Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

Jackson, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last month, is on his Honky Tonk Highway Tour.