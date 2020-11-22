Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Hits the Beach in New Selfies

✖

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter, Gracie McGraw, has a growing reputation on Instagram, and one of her latest uploads includes a series of seaside snaps. The 23-year-old actress hit the beach on Monday to celebrate the birthday of her friend, model Laura Hanson Sims. The special occasion featured a beach picnic with friends, and Gracie marked the occasion with some quick pictures.

In the snaps, Gracie is shown in a black two-piece bikini while Sims wears a one-shoulder top and peach-patterned bikini bottoms. Gracie then capped off the series with a throwback. That last image showed the duo striking a pose together during their childhoods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

In the caption, Gracie said Sims would always be her "best girl and that aint never gonna change. The model loved the post, replying in the comments, "i love you infinitely and more."

These sandy shots came just before a viral post Gracie uploaded on Thursday. The young actress, who is one of McGraw and Hill's three daughters, shared a clip of her pole dance workout. The post was meant to be empowering, with Gracie talking about how proud she was for learning the moves on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

"This is for ME! Im strengthening and taking my body back," Gracie wrote. "This makes me feel POWERFUL AND ABLE. I honestly never thought I’d be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me. I’m proud of myself. This is the best workout for body and mind. I feel in charge and like a freaking boss."

She added, "I think this is called a sit and I’m probably doing it wrong but I’m learning! If you judge womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck."

Prospective followers can find Gracie on Instagram at @graciemcgra, where she has 19,600 fans keeping up with her posts. Her sisters, Audrey and Maggie, can also be found on Instagram at @audreymcgraw and @maggieemcgraw, respectively.