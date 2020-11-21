✖

Gracie McGraw, the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, made a splash on Instagram Thursday when she posted a video of herself pole dancing. While that may sound risque to some, pole dancing is a growing workout trend, and McGraw is using the exercise as a way to empower herself. In the brief clip, the 23-year-old actress hooks her leg around a pole and spins as she models a white take top and black underwear.

"This is for ME! Im strengthening and taking my body back," McGraw wrote. "This makes me feel POWERFUL AND ABLE. I honestly never thought I’d be able to hold myself up so this is a big win for me. I’m proud of myself. This is the best workout for body and mind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

She continued her caption, writing, "I feel in charge and like a freaking boss. I think this is called a sit and I’m probably doing it wrong but I’m learning! If you judge womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck."

The video has been viewed more than 16,000 times. Grace is one of three daughters shared by McGraw and Hill, with her younger sisters being Maggie and Audrey. Both sisters loved Gracie's clip and shared encouraging comments in response.

Audrey, 18, wrote, "Strong woman!!!!" and Maggie, 22, added, "MY QUEEN." Her compliments didn't only come from family; some other notable figures also chimed in. Tammin Sursok, known for her work on Pretty Little Liars and The Young and the Restless, wrote, "Omg yes!!!!" Celebrity makeup artist Brigitte Reiss-Andersen added, "You go, Gracie!!!" with three muscle emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

Her streak of confident snaps didn't stop with the pole video, however. She followed that one up with a booming rendition of "Don't Rain on My Parade" from the beloved musical Funny Girl. In the caption, she paid tribute to the Funny Girl character Fanny Brice, which Barbara Streisand made famous. She wrote, "Sorry for posting twice today but get you a girl who can do both. This is and always will be my dream role. Fanny I love you. Also I filmed this right after jumpin out the car so sorry it’s not perfect."