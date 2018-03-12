Watch Faith Hill Explain Why Tim McGraw Collapsed Onstage in Dublin, Ireland

Faith Hill said she made the decision that husband Tim McGraw should take a breather and end Sunday night’s show in Dublin, Ireland after he collapsed on stage.

In a video shared by a fan from the performance shortly after McGraw left the stage, Hill stands on stage surrounded by the stage crew and tells fans McGraw won’t be returning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s been super dehydrated and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage,” Hill said, to roaring applause. “So drink water, people. Always keep yourself hydrated.”

Chants of “Get well, Tim!” came from the crowd.

Hill then proceeded to take over to close out the evening, asking the crowd if they could sing a song together and going into an a cappella rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Then the lights came on and the audience was ushered out.

McGraw’s publicist told Sunday World writer Eddie Rowley that “he and Faith thank everyone for their love and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

The 50-year-old country music icon had just finished singing “Humble & Kind” when he dropped to his knees and took a seat.

An audience member told E! News that McGraw’s crew and band rushed over to help him offstage, with it taking about 20 minutes for Hill to end the concert.

Thankfully, McGraw is feeling fine, according to his rep.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine,” his rep told Rolling Stone in a statement. “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw was performing in Dublin during the Country to Country (C2C) festival. The three-day tour started in London on Friday, then performed in Glasgow on Saturday. Hill and McGraw were the headliners, along with Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves.

McGraw and Hill are scheduled to perform on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia. The couple will be starting the latest edition of their Soul2Soul tours following last year’s release of The Rest of Your Life. The album, which features the hit title track, is their first album together.

In a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, McGraw said music is his “savior.”

“Anything that’s ever happened good in my life has come from music,” McGraw said. “So it’s a treasure to me. Whether I want to do it continually, whether I want to stop doing it, any of those things, it’s my savior in a lot of ways.”