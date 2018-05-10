Exclusive: The Reklaws Premiere ‘Long Live the Night’ Acoustic Video

Hot new duo The Reklaws have just released an acoustic video for their single, “Long Live the Night,” and are giving PopCulture.com an exclusive first look!

“‘LLTN’ is the anthem that we had been looking for!” Jenna tells PopCulture.com. “We wanted a song that could talk to our fans and allow them to take a moment every show to remember to live in the moment, the night and the memories they are creating. Instead of the worries of tomorrow, tonight is really all that matters!”

Written by the siblings, along with Todd Clark, Travis Peter Wood, “Long Live the Night” is the title of their latest EP, and written to encourage others to make the most of each moment.

“‘Long Live The Night’ was written as an anthem for those that live in moment – myself included,” adds Stuart. “This song, as much as it has excitement and a bit of a party feel to it, I’ve always seen it as having a bit of a bittersweet and nostalgic vibe. The lyric ‘It’s a guy and a girl hopin’ that sun don’t rise’ pretty much sums up a night everyone has experienced in their lives. I wouldn’t change one lyric in the entire composition.”

The Reklaws grew up playing music together, as two of five children raised on a farm, playing music whenever their busy schedules allowed. The duo will hit the road this summer, playing several fairs and festivals over the summer, where they will get to finally share the new songs they have been working on with their loyal fans.

“We are most looking forward to the upcoming festival shows,” Jenna shares. “We’ve never had a summer like the one we’re about to experience so we feel very blessed to be able to master our craft and show the country what we’re made of. Also, the new music coming – if the Long Live The Night three-pack was any indication of what our fans love, we cannot wait to show them what is coming next.”

“This year we are looking forward to actually getting out and playing shows and introducing songs that we have had in our back pockets for a long time!” continues Stuart. “We feel as though we are just getting started!”

Dates can be found on their website. Download “Long Live the Night” on iTunes or stream on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Instagram/thereklaws