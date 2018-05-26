Exclusive: The Eli Young Band Opens Up About Powerful ‘Love Ain’t’ Video

The Eli Young Band has released a powerful video, “Love Ain’t,” just in time for Memorial Day. The video shows the real-life story of Taylor Morris, a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, who became a quadruple amputee after being involved in an explosion in Afghanistan.

But more than just the story of Morris, and his amazing recovery, the video for “Love Ain’t” shows the undeniable power of love, with Morris’s wife, Danielle, beside him every step of the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is so much about Taylor and Danielle’s story that speaks to what love is,” EYB lead singer Mike Eli tells PopCulture.com. “Anyone who has been in a long relationship quickly finds out that it can be hard work even under the best circumstances. It’s not hard to see that it has been a difficult path for the two of them to navigate yet they have done it together. Talking to Taylor we instantly could tell that he has such a positive spirit and outlook.

“Even though this video is about his personal struggles, he mostly wanted to talk about highlighting the struggles that others go through, especially in small communities that nobody ever hears about,” continues Eli. “They obviously have a very compelling story, but what makes them the perfect couple to highlight is that they want to use the spotlight as a platform to help others. If we can help them to that end, even better.”

The Eli Young Band partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides support for injured veterans, to make the “Love Ain’t” video. All four members of the Eli Young Band have family members who have made a career of serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, making the partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project especially meaningful.

“WWP is such a well-known and respected non-profit with a strong history of helping our service men and women who have sacrificed so much for the rest of us,” Eli explains. “We really felt that there was no better organization to partner with on helping us get the message out on this video. Taylor’s story is one that so many who are affiliated with WWP can identify with. It’s not just about the injury or the long and difficult recovery period to follow, it’s about where the story goes after that and the people around you through it all. That’s what the WWP is all about and that is what the video tries to shed some light on.”

To find out more about the Wounded Warrior Project, visit their website.

Photo Credit: YouTube