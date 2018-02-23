Cowboy Troy Releases New Single, ‘As Long As It’s In Texas’

Cowboy Troy’s latest single, “As Long As It’s In Texas,” is out on Friday, Feb. 23. The song is from his upcoming new Laugh With Me album.

“The idea for ‘As Long As It’s In Texas’ came about when friends would ask about the next time I would be in Texas for a show,” Cowboy Troy tells PopCulture.com. “At the time, a lot of our shows were in the Midwest and the Southeast, with the occasional trip through Texas. One afternoon I started humming the melody and then wrote the lyrics and got the song done.”

The accompanying video shows Cowboy Troy (real name: Troy Lee Coleman III) playing in various live shows, presumably in the Lone Star state, doing his on-stage antics that make Cowboy Troy one of the most sought-after performers, 13 years after his Top 5 Loco Motive album was released on Warner Bros.

Cowboy Troy’s upcoming 12-track new album includes collaborations with Jason Mitchell, Monro Brown and Randy Savvy, Bad Ash, Elektrohorse, who together collaborate with Cowboy Troy on a song called “Country Horse.” The eclectic list of artists allows Cowboy Troy to continue his own style of music, dubbed Hick Hop, combining his love of rap and country music.

Cowboy Troy has several shows on the calendar this year, including a stop at Country Thunder in April, where he will be joined by more than a dozen artists, including Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Toby Keith, Brett Young, Lindsay Ell, and many more. A list of all of Cowboy Troy’s upcoming dates can be found on his website.

Fans who pre-order Laugh With Me will receive a free download of “As Long As It’s in Texas.”

Photo Credit: Kore PR