Every Country Music Baby Born in 2019

A number of country stars welcomed babies this year, with some adding to their brood and others becoming parents for the very first time. The new arrivals all made their debuts on social media shortly after their births, some in professionally shot photos, others in family-taken snaps and one, Chris Stapleton‘s baby boy, with his teeny face kept hidden.

Jackson Thomas Moakler

In early January, Steve Moakler and his wife, Gracie, became parents with the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas.

“Dear World, I’d like to introduce you to our son, Jackson Thomas Moakler,” Moakler captioned a series of photos of the trio. “His buddies call him Jack…Words cannot describe how blown away we are to be his parents!! He and his momma are happy and healthy, and his Dad is over the moon. Praising the Lord.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Moakler (@stevemoakler) on Jan 5, 2019 at 7:41pm PST

Jacob Bryan Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher welcomed their second child, son Jacob Bryan Fisher, on Jan. 21.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” she captioned a series of hospital photos of herself, Fisher and their older son, 4-year-old Isaiah, with baby Jacob. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 23, 2019 at 11:52am PST

Phoenix Joleena Jean

Pistol Annies member Angaleena Presley and her husband, Jordan Powell, welcomed their first child together on Jan. 22. Daughter Phoenix Joleena Jean joins Presley’s older son Jed from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angaleena Presley (@guitarleena) on Jan 29, 2019 at 7:42am PST

Navy Rome Aldean

On Feb. 4, Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, gave birth to the couple’s second child together, daughter Navy Rome. Baby Navy joins the couple’s son Memphis and Jason’s older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” Jason shared on Instagram. “Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Feb 4, 2019 at 5:55pm PST

Paris Hartley Owen

Jake Owen and his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, welcomed their first child together, daughter Paris Hartley, on April 29. Owen is also dad to 7-year-old daughter Pearl from his first marriage. He shared the happy news of Paris’ arrival on Twitter, where he noted that she shares a birthday with Willie Nelson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on May 12, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT

Baby Stapleton

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, welcomed their fifth child together this spring — just around one year after Morgane gave birth to twin boys. The couple does their absolute best to keep their kids out of the spotlight and have not revealed the names of any of their children. They also have an older son and a daughter.

Morgane shared the news of her littlest one’s arrival on Instagram on Mother’s Day, posting a snap of her hand on the infant’s belly and writing, “The most perfect Mother’s day…I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today!” In another post that month, she confirmed that the couple had welcomed a boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgane Stapleton (@morganwithane) on May 12, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT

Ramona Lynn Ivey

Margo Price and husband Jeremy Ivey welcomed their third child together, daughter Ramona Lynn, on June 4. In 2010, Price gave birth to twin boys Ezra and Judah, though Ezra died in infancy due to a heart condition.

“Ramona Lynn Ivey, 7 lbs 12 oz, born June 4th, 2019 at 10:25 pm,” Price shared on Instagram next to a photo of the sleeping newborn as well as a snap of Ramona getting a kiss from Judah. “We are all so in love with her, especially her big brother Judah Quinn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margo Price (@missmargoprice) on Jun 5, 2019 at 7:51pm PDT

Huckleberry Randolph Houser

On June 9, Randy Houser and his wife, Tatiana, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Huckleberry Randolph Houser. Huckleberry joins Houser’s 7-year-old son West from a previous relationship.

“My beautiful and brave wife, Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser,” Houser captioned a photo of himself and Tatiana cuddling with their son at the hospital. “Huck was born on June 9th, 2019 and weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz. He’s handsome, healthy, and happy and we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Houser (@randyhouser) on Jun 10, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT

Luca Reed Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, became a family of four on Aug. 19 with the arrival of son Luca Reed, who joins big sister Olivia Rose.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Hubbard shared alongside a pair of hospital photos with Hayley and their baby boy. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:31pm PDT

Finley Gray Robinson

Aug. 28 brought the arrival of Dylan Scott and wife Blair’s second child, daughter Finley Gray Robinson (Scott’s full name is Dylan Scott Robinson). Baby Finely joins the couple’s 2-year-old son Beckett.

“Beckett loves his little sister and so does momma and daddy,” Scott wrote in his announcement post. “Everyone meet Finley Gray. Born today, 8 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long! I’ve watched my wife do this twice now and she is a rockstar!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Scott (@dylanscottcountry) on Aug 28, 2019 at 3:15pm PDT

Braylen Hendrix Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber became a family of four on Sept. 9 when Amber gave birth to daughter Braylen Hendrix, who joins big brother Barrett Hardy-Clay, 2.

“Happy…. Healthy…. Blessed….,” Gilbert captioned the first public photos of baby Braylen with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on Sep 10, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Presley Elizabeth Young

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, became parents for the first time on Oct. 21 when they welcomed their daughter, Presley Elizabeth.

“My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect,” Young shared. “I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on Oct 24, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

Kinglsey Rose Brown

Kane Brown also joined the first-time dads club when his wife, Katelyn, gave birth to daughter Kingsley Rose on Oct. 29.

“KB3,” Brown captioned the group’s first family photo on Instagram. “Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

Eloise Larkin Davis

Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, became parents on Nov. 17 with the arrival of their daughter Eloise Larkin.

“Excited to announce that Kristen and I have welcomed a beautiful baby girl…Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love,” Davis captioned a family photo announcing Eloise’s birth. “God is good!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O R D A N D A V I S (@jordandavisofficial) on Nov 19, 2019 at 7:49am PST

Sundance Leon Haney-Wystrach

Baby Sunny was born to her parents, Midland’s Mark Wystrach and wife Ty Haney, just before Thanksgiving. She experienced some medical issues after her birth, but her parents have shared that she will be just fine.

“Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are doing great!” Wystrach and Haney shared in matching captions on Instagram. “So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support! The power of love and positivity is a real thing! Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We’ve gotten a clean bill of health and we’re going home tomorrow. Yeehaw!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wystrach (@markaroo) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:23pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Danielle Del Valle