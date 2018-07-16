Eric Paslay and Wife Natalie Expecting First Child

Eric Paslay and his wife, Natalie, are expecting their first child! The singer shared the news on Instagram on Monday.

The accompanying photo shows Paslay and Natalie sharing a kiss on a downtown street as Paslay holds a guitar, a case open in front of him.

In the foreground, a sign reads, “Need diaper $.”

“@nataliepaslay and I are so EXCITED to announce that we…!!! #NeedDiaperMoney #baby #pregnant #love #photooftheday,” Paslay captioned the pic.

Fans instantly began congratulating the couple in the photo’s comments.

“Congratulations!!!! So happy for you both!!” one fan wrote. “Praying for a healthy pregnancy and baby!”

Added another, “Greatest announcement ever! Congratulations!”

A third wrote, “Yay!!! Congrats you guys!!! Nothing like becoming a daddy & mommy!”

A few famous friends, including singers Carly Pearce, Chuck Wicks and Jennifer Wayne of country trio Runaway June also offered their well-wishes.

Paslay and Natalie, a music publisher, married in April 2015 at Front Porch Farms in Charlotte, Tennessee after dating for two years.

“[The best part] is knowing that my best friend is the steady star in my sky, and knowing that she’ll always be there,” Paslay said at the time, via Sounds Like Nashville. “We’re committing to each other. I’m grateful she knows what journey we’re on together. It’s pretty cool.”

The couple has not shared the gender or due date of their upcoming arrival, though Paslay is scheduled to perform at several festivals through September.

Paslay is known for songs including “Song About a Girl,” “Friday Night” and “She Don’t Love You.” He has also written songs recorded by artists including Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and Rascal Flatts. He has opened for artists including Eric Church, Little Big Town and Dierks Bentley, and previously collaborated with Bentley on the title track of Charles Kelley’s album The Driver, with the song receiving a Grammy nomination.

