Eric Paslay Mourns the Loss of Close Family Member

Eric Paslay is mourning the loss of his grandfather with a touching tribute. Cecil Paslay died on Saturday, September 2, at 90 years old.

The country singer-songwriter shared the news on Instagram Sunday, sharing a few of his grandfather’s signature tales with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will miss him telling stories about how he and my grandmother met in Houston. I will miss stories of him being a referee for high school football, stories about working at Goodyear for over 30 years and I will really miss him telling the story about smelling ‘rope’ burning when he worked lights at a Willie Nelson show,” Eric writes.

It seems that Eric’s passion for the country music industry stems partly from this family connection. In fact, the “Friday Night” singer says his grandfather was a strong supporter of his career.

“I will miss seeing him at my own shows. He was one of my first fans, so much so that he would buy 10 CDs at a show and try to hide them acting like he [bought] 1! I will miss my Grandpa, but I know we will meet again because of the grace and love of Jesus,” Eric continued.

“I am proud to be the grandson of Cecil Paslay and I wouldn’t be who I am today without [sic] him. Love you Grandpa, say hi to Grandma for me!” he concluded.

Fans flooded the emotional post with messages expressing condolences and support.

Photo credit: Instagram / @ericpaslay