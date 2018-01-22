Eric Church’s ‘Round Here Buzz’ Takes No. 1 Spot on the Charts

Eric Church has a new success to toast: the singer recently earned another No. 1 hit, for his latest single, “Round Here Buzz.’” The song is the fourth song released from his 2015 platinum-selling Mr. Misunderstood album.

The song, which says, “Under that high school bleacher/ I drove that preacher’s daughter crazy / Her mama was my homeroom teacher / And her dad was hell bent on saving me,” was written by Church, along with Luke Dick and Jeff Hyde.

“I’ve done a few of these songs in my career; this nostalgic kind of song about the guy that kind of wishes things were different than they are,” Church notes. “I know a lot of people like that and like this from where I’m from. I’m from a small town, and I’ve just seen this. I think part of the reason, I feel like we’re pretty good at this kind of song, and I think part of it is because I’ve seen it, I’ve felt it. It’s a motive to me. So, I think with this song, there’s just something about it that’s always spoke to me.”

The North Carolina native spent much of 2017 headlining his own Holdin’ My Own Tour, playing his hits, including “Round Here Buzz,” for three to four hours each night, without any opening acts. The entire tour, he said, was both fulfilling and exhausting.

“I was emotionally drained, physically drained, voice shredded and didn’t really know what to do when you didn’t have go somewhere the next week and play, because it had been such a — it was almost like a battle,” said Church. “Week to week was like, ‘Okay, we’ve got to get through these three. We’re here, here and here.’ Ten to 12 hours of music in three or four nights, it becomes one of those things that I have to mentally prepare for.

Church will take the stage at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, Jan. 28, when he performs, along with Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne for a tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM ET on CBS.

