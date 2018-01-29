Watch Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne Perform ‘Tears in Heaven’ at Grammy Awards

Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne performed a touching tribute at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night, Jan. 28, remembering the many lives lost in both the recent Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, and the tragic shooting at the Ariana Grande concert in England last May.

“All of country music was reminded,” Church said, “in the most tragic way, a connection we share with our fans, and the healing power of music, will always provide.”

“A few months earlier, and a continent away, the same thing was true in Manchester, England,” Morris said. “The painful truth is that this year, in just those two events, 81 music lovers, just like us, went out to enjoy a night of music, and never came back home, with many people injured and still healing. So tonight to honor those we lost, Eric, Brothers Osborne and I, who all performed in Las Vegas that tragic weekend, wanted to come together and honor the memory of the beautiful music loving souls so cruelly taken from us.”

“May they all rest in peace,” TJ Osborne added.

TJ Osborne took the first verse, with Morris adding a soulful second verse, and Church delivering an emotionally-packed third verse, singing, “Would you know my name / If I saw you in heaven? / Would it be the same / If I saw you in heaven? / I must be strong and carry on / ‘Cause I know I don’t belong here in heaven.”

“In all honesty, there’s not a day that goes by since that day that I have not thought of it and thought of the people and the victims,” Church recently said in a statement. “That being our last show of the year, I took it in differently than I have maybe taken in other shows. I savored it. I remember everything about it.”

