Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves and More Announced for John Prine Tribute Show

The upcoming John Prine tribute concert has officially announced a number of confirmed participants, with the late singer/songwriter to be honored with the livestream tribute Picture Show: A Tribe Celebrating John Prine on Thursday, June 11. The tribute concert will be produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records and will include Prine's family and friends sharing memories and performing the late musician's songs as well as unseen footage of the folk music legend. Picture Show: A Tribe Celebrating John Prine will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prine's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

According to Nash Country Daily, confirmed guests include Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan Auerbach, Kevin Bacon, Brené Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Dave Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Peter Cooper, Iris DeMent, John Dickerson, Mitchell Drosin, David Ferguson, Vince Gill, Jason Isbell, Jeremy Ivey, Jim James, Pat McLaughlin, Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Fiona Whelan Prine, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile, Kelsey Waldon, Sara Watkins, Jody Whelan, John Paul White, Rita Wilson and Prine’s longtime band (Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, Jason Wilber).

The event will also raise money for organizations including the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Make the Road New York, the largest progressive grassroots immigrant-led organization in New York state, and Alive, a grief center in Middle Tennessee providing free counseling sessions to anyone in the area who has had a family member die of COVID-19.

Prine died on April 7 due to complications from the coronavirus, leaving behind a career spanning nearly 50 years. He is largely considered one of the greatest songwriters of his time and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year. Along with his own work, Prine's songs have been recorded by artists including George Strait, Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and more. In 2020, Prine received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2018, Prine released his last album, The Tree of Forgiveness, the final track of which is "When I Get to Heaven." The song features a spoken-word monologue where Prine ruminates on what he might do when he dies, including opening a bar called The Tree of Forgiveness and spending time with his family.

"It came as the biggest surprise when I learned about how deep and yet uncomplicated John’s faith was in God and the afterlife," Prine's wife, Fiona, told Rolling Stone. "We always talked about how God pops up in so many of his songs. But he really did believe with no doubt that he would die and he would be in heaven."