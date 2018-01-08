Eric Church Enjoyed ‘Deep Connection’ With Fans on Recent Holdin’ My Own Tour

Eric Church was born to be on stage. The singer-songwriter is known to put on some of the best — and longest — shows in country music, headlining his recent Holdin’ My Own Tour without any opening act, and playing three to four hours, with barely a break.

For Church, it wasn’t about being a performer, as much as it was forming a relationship with his fans.

“The connection that was developed with the fans from the Holdin’ My Own Tour was such a deep connection,” Church shares. “It was always there, but this was a deeper thing, because not only did a lot of these people come to 20, 30 shows, but then they’re coming to 20, 30 shows and they’re giving three-and-a-half to four hours. One of my favorite parts of every night was ‘Holdin’ My Own,’ the last song and everybody would always put their arms around each other’s shoulders and sway back and forth. It was just a neat moment for me after three-and-a-half, four hours.”

Although the North Carolina native enjoyed fostering a relationship with his fans, he admits the tour had its challenges.

“I was emotionally drained, physically drained, voice shredded and didn’t really know what to do when you didn’t have go somewhere the next week and play, because it had been such a — it was almost like a battle,” Church previously said. “Week to week was like, ‘Okay, we’ve got to get through these three. We’re here, here and here.’ Ten to 12 hours of music in three or four nights, it becomes one of those things that I have to mentally prepare for, especially on the Thursday night show, the first of three. I know I’ve got to do a night and then I’ve got to do it again and again.

“It was just such a focal point of my entire life and career that that’s all I focused on week to week — I never looked past the next three or four, ever,” he added. “Really, I got to where I never looked past the next show.”

Church has a handful of dates on the calendar in 2018, including a performance at the Tortuga Music Festival in April, which he is headlining along with Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban. A list of all of Church’s upcoming shows is available on his website.

