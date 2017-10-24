Eric Church Reveals Massive Box Set of Live Recordings

Eric Church is expanding on his 61 Days In Church live collection in a massive way.

The singer-songwriter revealed that he’ll be launching a 15-LP vinyl box set made up of recordings from his 2017 “Holdin’ My Own Tour.” He’s already released several volumes of the collection to streaming platforms, but this box set will mark its first physical release.

The set will be distributed throughout the next year in a format similar to a “record club.” The first shipment will arrive on Dec. 15 with the first three records in the set, a commemorative tour book and an original poster encased in a custom road case. Church’s “Church Choir” fan club can also get a T shirt added to their collection at no extra cost.

The songs present on the collection are some of Church’s biggest hits, as well as cover songs selected for each of the tour’s 61 stops.

Cover highlights include a duet with Ray Wylie Hubbard for the beloved songwriter’s “Screw You, We’re From Texas,” as well as a medley of Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis” and Bobby Bare’s “How I Got to Memphis.”

Church has already released 60 of those songs on streaming services and will continue to drop them in 30-song batches. The tracks are Apple Music exclusives for two weeks, and then get put on other services. This will continue until all the 100+ songs have been released.

The box set is only available on the 61 Days In Church site.

Photo Credit: Essential Broadcast Media / John Peets